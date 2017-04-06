Organic Gardening And You: Useful Tips And Recommendations

It's hard to find good produce in the store these days. Farmers use strip farming techniques to get a lot of tasteless fruit and vegetables, instead of fewer quality products. If this is a problem that affects your life, read on to find out how to make your own organic garden at home!

Choose perennials that slugs are not attracted to. Slugs and snails are voracious eaters that can destroy a plant literally overnight. Young plants with susceptible leaves are favorite meals for slugs, including those with smoother or thinner leaves. Some perennials, however, leave a bad taste in slugs' mouths or are difficult to chew through because their leaves aren't tender. Some of examples of these are achillea, heuchera, campanula, helleborus, and euphorbia.

Use a solution made of a combination of alcohol, water, and vinegar to remove the salt deposits that may accrue in clay pots. Spray it on the the pots and scrub away with a brush, preferably plastic. This allows you to continue to reuse those clay pots! Make sure the pots are dry before using them though.

Grow from seeds. In garden centers, it is usually much cheaper to purchase a packet of seeds than to buy the equivalent number of grown plants. Remember, if you sow some seeds before the summer, you can get a garden full of bright, colorful flowers for a very cheap price.

One of the best ways to maximize the benefits of a garden is to learn how to can. Water bath canning is an effective way to store fresh vegetables for a very long time and is not that difficult to learn how to do. It involves submersing jars of the gardens home grown goodies into a bath of barely boiling water. This will preserve the vegetables for up to a year or more.

When you work out in the yard, it is important that you protect your skin. If you constantly work out in the sun without any protection, you can develop skin cancer, which is a life threatening disease. Keep your skin healthy and apply sun screen any time that you go outside.

An excellent way to store the goodies from a homegrown garden is to freeze them in small batches. Using small sealable plastic bags and cutting small amounts of fresh vegetables every few days will help store the extras from the garden. Just bag and toss in the freezer and the packets can be added at any time to soups and pastas year round.

To kill off aphids on rose plants, spray them with a powdered milk and water mixture (1/3 cup powdered milk to one quart water). When the mixture is sprayed, the aphids get caught in the liquid and eventually die. Every few weeks spray down the roses with water to rinse off the mixture and reapply it if needed.

Why buy new garden covers when you can use your old blankets to cover plants in the winter time? If you don't have any old blankets you can buy used ones at thrift stores cheaply. Use tomato cages to support the blankets over your plants. Individual bricks or garden rocks can be used to hold the blankets and down and insure good coverage for your plants.

Make easy work of washing your organic produce with a laundry basket. As you pick your produce, lay them in a plastic laundry basket, which works as a strainer. Hold the hose over the top and the water can make quick work of rinsing all the dirt and other matter off of your fruits and veggies.

Experiment with different shades of green. Many people think that if they don't have a lot of flowers, they don't have enough color in their garden. This couldn't be further from the truth. A garden is filled with many different shades of green, and it can be argued that it is the most important color in the garden, as it provides the backdrop. Mix warm shades of green with cool shades. Use variegated plants as much as possible. Concentrate on shape and texture, as well as color.

So, whether you are a new or experienced gardener, you've now got some ideas that you can implement in your garden. Few things in life are more satisfying than working the soil; and it's even more satisfying when you can do it nature's way.