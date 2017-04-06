Easy Recommendations That Makes A Much Better Garden Enthusiast!

"What am I doing? Seeds, cuttings, fertilizer, good soil, dirt....?," you may be thinking this if you don't know much about gardening. It is important you know how to garden before trying to tackle your own gardening project. This article will provide you with the information you need, if you want to have the garden of your dreams!

If you are intending on getting into gardening, be sure to purchase the right tools and equipment necessary to do all the tasks. This will help insure that you do not end up ruining your garden by using improper tools and wasting a lot of time and energy for naught.

If you have any mildew on the plants, do not go out and buy anything. Mix some baking soda and a very small amount of liquid soap into water. Once a week, spray this on plants to eliminate the mildew. Baking soda will not damage your plants and treats the mildew gently but efficiently.

To treat damping-off fungus, use chamomile tea. Brew a batch of chamomile tea, let it cool and pour a generous amount around the base of the seedlings. Use a spray bottle for the stems and foliage of the plant and you will keep damping-off fungus from destroying your garden.

Spend the additional money to fence in your garden. You are about to make real investment in time and money to create a garden of your own, but it can all go to waste through the stomping feet of playful children, pets and other small animals. Protect your investment with a small fence that keeps the kids and critters out.

Easily dry herbs using your car. Your car is the perfect place to dry herbs, providing a safe, dry, and warm location. Simply place some newspaper or other protection on a car seat, and arrange the herbs in a single, even layer. Make sure the windows are rolled up, and close up the car. Your herbs will be dry and ready to store. Length of time will depend on the temperature, but can be as little as an hour or two. As a bonus, your car will smell wonderful!

Do not mow your grass when it is wet. When you mow wet grass, the wet grass clippings will turn into mush and stick to your lawnmower's blades, which can result in jams. In addition, if wet grass clippings get onto a paved area of your garden, the paved area will have grass stains.

Create a record journal for your garden. Keep track of when you planted your seeds, when they germinated, how many grow to full size, the yield, etc. You will have more knowledge about your plants and a good idea of how successful your methods are. Use this information for your next grow cycles.

When planting a new rose bush, be sure to prune the canes to about eight inches before you plant the rose in the ground. Also, remove decayed wood at the ends of the canes. Pruning a new rose will encourage it to grow more quickly. Keep in mind when you are pruning, try and cut the canes at a 45-degree angle to help the plant to shed water.

To keep animals from digging up and destroying your bulbs, wrap the bulbs in a thin layer of steel wool. This won't prevent the bulbs from growing in any way, but will scare away any animal that's begun digging it up. You can purchase steel wool from any home improvement store.

To conserve water and protect your plants, use a soaker hose instead of a sprinkler. A soaker hose is a hose with small holes that lies at the base of your plants and administers water directly to the soil. This deters evaporation and keeps water from touching the foliage, which can cause fungus and disease.

Abandon mass plantings to make your flower garden more personal. Mass plantings in every flowerbed have a tendency to make a landscape look like it belongs to a hotel or a corporate office building. Border plants and pockets of similar plants will give the same effect of a mass planting without being impersonal.

Give your garden a boost with instant color. If your garden is looking a little dull, a quick trip to your local nursery will do the trick. There, you will find colorful annuals and perennials in full flower, waiting to be planted into the ground, a window box or a hanging basket. This is especially handy if you are entertaining, and you need to brighten up the yard, or if you are trying to sell your house. Spots of color help to make a home look inviting and cheery.

Prepare your garden bed in the fall for spring planting with this simple method. Lay down several layers of newspaper where you plan to grow your garden, wetting it down as you go. Cover the newspaper with thick black plastic, making sure the edges are secured so it doesn't fly away. In the spring, remove the plastic and plant seeds right through the newspaper and into the soil.

Furthermore, gardening takes love, energy, and dedication and turns it into beautiful flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Anyone can start a garden, but there are some things that you must think about before doing so. If you use the information provided in the article above, you can start a successful garden that will continue to grow, year after year.