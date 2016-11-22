Useful Advice For Growing Organic Produce

If you are completely new to the world of organic gardening, then you are probably thinking that some tips on organic gardening will help you immensely so that you can begin growing your own organic plants. Listed below are some tips to get you started with your organic gardening endeavors.

Soil needs to be rich in certain nutrients to grow healthy plants. Depending on what kind of plants you want in your garden, the soil might or might not be adapted. You can also make an artificial area with one variety of soil.

When and why should shrubs be pruned? Most shrubs need pruning to increase flowering. Deciduous spring and early flowering shrubs should be pruned immediately after flowering. Cut back old wood to encourage new growth. The buds for next year's flowers will appear on this new wood. Late summer flowering shrubs should be pruned in spring. They will produce flowers on the shoots that grow immediately after pruning. Winter flowering shrubs simply need pruning in early spring to clean up any dead or diseased branches.

Try to grow some wheat or cat grass around your cat's favorite plants. You could also place mothballs and citrus peels around your plants to keep your cat away.

Store your seeds well. If you do not store your seeds properly, they will not last long. A great place to store your seeds in a dark spot that is cool and has low humidity. You could even use a refridgerator. You can use zip bags to hold the seeds themselves.

When it is spring and time to plant, do you have a hard time remembering what your gardens looked like the year before so that you know where to plant your new bulbs? This year, take pictures of your spring garden, and in the fall have a look at them. If you see a place in the yard that is bare and in need of a new daffodil, you can be confident on where to plant the new bulbs!

Start with a small manageable garden if you are new to gardening. If you are inexperienced, gardening can be stressful and frustrating. By starting with a smaller size, you keep your experiences positive and your plants under control. Gardens do require work and upkeep on a regular basis so keep that in mind.

When planting rose bushes, the location is essential. You need to choose a location that gets plenty of direct sunlight. Roses need at least 6 hours of sunlight, in order to grow as large as they possibly can. It is important to find the perfect spot before planting them in your yard.

To help your tomato plants grow strong stems, blow a fan on them for 15 minutes a day. Exposure to wind is essential to a stem's development, and giving the plant some extra time to blow in the breeze will only make it stronger. Try using a small, portable fan on a low or medium setting.

Choose plants that will provide color in autumn. It doesn't have to be that way! Foliage never looks as colorful and vibrant as it does in the fall. Maple trees are an autumn rainbow of crimsons to yellows, and so are beech and dogwood trees. Shrubs such as cotoneaster, hydrangea, and barberry will also provide a splash of color in the fall.

To bring birds to your garden, add plants that will naturally attract them. One of the best plants for attracting birds are sunflowers. Birds are naturally drawn to their height and scent. Birds also love small trees like Japanese maples and dogwood trees, as well as most kinds of shrubs or vines.

Water saving ideas for the garden. In areas where water is scarce, gardeners may need to shift the emphasis to plants that require little moisture. The best thing to do is to eliminate as much lawn as possible, as it uses more water per square foot than any other form of ordinary landscaping. Lawn areas can be replaced with groundcover that needs little moisture, gravel, wood chips or decking. Mulching helps to keep moisture in the soil by lessening evaporation.

Try using aspirin water for fighting plant diseases. An aspirin and a half, combined with a couple of gallons of water, will do amazing things for your plants. You simply have to spray the solution on your plants to assist them in warding off diseases. Use this method to spray your plants every three weeks.

When growing your own organic plants, you should move your seedlings away from any air vents or radiators immediately upon germination. This is because your seedlings do not need to be really warm like germinating seeds do. They need to be cooler in order for them to grow in the best way.

When starting to seed you can use empty toilet paper and paper towel rolls rather than buying expensive trays from the store. The tubes can be cut into smaller pieces and placed directly into the ground because they are biodegradable and will just disintegrate over time. This is a simple way to insure no damage is done to the root system as well.

Discourage deer in your garden. Deer love chewing on vegetables, roses, fruit trees, juniper, and holly. They can decimate a garden in a single day if given the chance! While people tend to favor an electric fence to discourage deer, there are certain things you can do that don't involve unnecessary pain. Fill bags with human or dog hair, dried blood meal, or fish heads. Attach to the perimeter of your property, or to specific plants that could be eaten. Alternatively, make a spray of two egg yolks mixed with one quart of water and spray fruit trees liberally. For some reason, this seems to work!

Not as bad as you thought, correct? Like any other subject, the green world of organic gardening is vast and has a wealth of information available on it. Sometimes you just need a hint as to where to start with it so that you can "jump right in." Now you have the information needed to feel confident to start your organic garden.