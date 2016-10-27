Apply These Beneficial Tips To Your Garden

Your organic garden can be an important part of your life. Just like you, it needs to be taken care of properly. You need to research what you need, and then figure out what you need to do to help it grow properly. These tips below can help you with that.

When designing a garden area of your yard, a good place to start is with a tree or hedge as the anchor or structural foundation to your garden. Plant grasses and perennials around the taller centerpiece plant to add texture, color and flow. In time, these plants will fill out as they grow and look splendid against the taller trees or shrubs in the background.

Choose perennials that are not vulnerable to attack by slugs. Slugs and snails will quickly destroy your garden if you let them. These garden pests prefer perennials with thin, flat, delicate leaves, particularly if the plant is not yet mature. There are some perennials that do not appeal to slugs, such as those with leaves that are hairy and tough with a bad taste. Excellent varieties include heuchera, achillea, euphorbia, campanula, and helleborus.

Use water efficiently as possible. One of the most precious resources in the world today is fresh water. It just cannot be wasted, so the use of mulch and soaker hoses are an efficient way to minimize the impact of the garden on the water supply. Consider having a rain barrel near the garden to capture and save rainwater for a minimal impact garden.

Be sure to do some weeding on a regular basis. Weeds steal nutrients from plants, robbing a garden of its potential harvest. For this task, try using white vinegar. White vinegar is natural, very inexpensive, and can really kill the weeds! Apply it full strength to any areas where weeds are a problem.

Consider using organic fertilizers in your garden. These are safer than chemical fertilizers, which can build up salts in the ground over time. The salts restrict the ability of the plants to get water and nutrients from the soil. They can also kill helpful earthworms and microorganisms which eat thatch.

Make your own kneeling pad. Working on the ground can be very hard on your knees. A kneeling pad provides much needed cushioning, providing comfort as well as protecting your joints. If you do not have one on hand, simply find a piece of foam or an old pillow that is two to three inches in depth. Cover it with plastic wrap or place it in a plastic bag to protect it from dirt and moisture and enjoy comfortable cushioning while you garden.

Utilize proper tools and keep them in tip-top shape to lessen the stress on your body when you're gardening. Spades and hoes should be periodically sharpened to keep them working at their best. If you have the space, choose tools such as long handled spades that allow you to stand while working. The better you feel after gardening, the more often you'll enjoy getting your hands dirty!

When you are pruning a tree, make sure that your tools are sharp. Cutting with a dull tool can tear the bark off the tree, causing unnecessary damage to the tree. Not only that, cutting with a dull tool causes you to spend extra energy in cutting. A sharp tool will give you a cleaner cut with the least amount of effort.

If you can't get mulch for your soil, use wet newspapers. Damp newspapers around the base of your plants will help hold moisture in the ground and protect your plants' root systems from heat and sunlight. Newspaper is biodegradable, so it will eventually degrade and actually add more nutrients to your soil.

Embrace earthworms in the organic garden! Earthworms are an organic gardener's best friend. Through tunneling and their nitrogen-rich castings, they can help to aerate the soil. This improves the amount of oxygen that gets to a plant's roots, improves water retention capacity, and keeps the soil loose and workable. They actually raise much-needed minerals from the garden's subsoil to the topsoil, where plants can get the greatest benefit. These worms also break up hardpan soil, which is detrimental to root growth.

If you're planting crops that need an abundant amount of sunshine, then plant miniature gardens wherever the sun shines most. If you have plants that need more than six hours of sunlight, group them together in small plots throughout your yard. If your patio or deck receives the most amount of sunshine, plant your crops in appropriately sized containers and place them in the brightest spot you can find.

Planting a living hedge around your property has many benefits. Hedges provide a softer barrier to mark the perimeter of your property and are less forbidding than a structured wall. A living hedge will provide privacy but still discourage trespassing by animals or people. If you have a hedge that blooms, it can be a lovely backdrop in addition to your landscape.

If you want to have great organic produce but are unable to grow it yourself, then you should be sure to check out your local farmer's market. These places always have a different rotation of produce but typically have great prices for some of the best products that you can find in the area.

When planting your tomatoes in your organic garden, you should always make sure that you stake the tomato plants as high as you possibly can when you are transplanting them. The reason is because doing this will eliminate the roots of the plants from being damaged during the transplanting process.

Taking good care of your organic garden can ensure that you and your family always have healthy, fresh food to eat. So, do yourself a favor and do your research and apply the above tips to your own organic gardening strategy so that you can have healthier, happier plants to use at home.